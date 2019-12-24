KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday December 23, 2019

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are going to be unseasonably warm for the Concho Valley.

Our normal high for this time of year is 59º. High temperatures will reach the 70s with mostly sunny conditions with occasional cloud cover for the evening hours for Christmas Day.

Heading into Thursday, a low pressure system will move towards the south central U.S bringing some rain chances.

Expect light showers Thursday evening and lasting through Saturday morning. Highs will remain into the low 70s.

Our next shot for cold air will be Saturday and Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the Concho Valley. This will clear skies out and highs will be in the upper 50s/low 60s.