A calm weather pattern is expected through the rest of the work week with highs remaining in the 60s and 70s.

Two cold fronts are expected to sweep through the Concho Valley this week keeping high temperatures in the 60-70 degree range for maximum highs.

However, no rain will be associated with these fronts. Skies will remain sunny to partly cloudy.

Overnight temperatures will remain chilly in the 30s and 40s.