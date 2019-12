Expect chilly days and cold nights this week. The weather pattern is going to be quiet with mostly sunny skies.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the 50s with nights dropping below the freezing mark. Nightly lows will fall into the 20s in some locations Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gradual warming will take place across the region with highs eventually reaching the 60s by the end of the week with sunny skies remaining.

Next weekend will be pleasant with temperatures back in the 70s.