KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday August 12, 2019

The heat advisory for portions of the Concho Valley has been extended until 7 pm Tuesday. Another hot day is in store for Tuesday.

However, some of us might get a cool down Wednesday with a weak front. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the front comes through.

It is expected that the front will become stationary over west central Texas, so the “cool down” will be very minor with highs still hot (upper 90’s/low 100’s).

Tuesday – Mostly sunny with a high a topping out at 106. Winds out of the SSW at 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

