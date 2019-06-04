KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Monday June 3, 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX - Rain and thunderstorm chances will linger around for just a couple more days. Then we'll have a break with dry and hot conditions. Temperatures expected to reach at or near 100 next weekend.

----FROM KSAN STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS----

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.