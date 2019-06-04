KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Monday June 3, 2019
Very hot temperatures in store for next weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX - Rain and thunderstorm chances will linger around for just a couple more days. Then we'll have a break with dry and hot conditions. Temperatures expected to reach at or near 100 next weekend.
----FROM KSAN STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS----
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.
