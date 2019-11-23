KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday November 22, 2019

A pleasant weekend in store for the Concho Valley with highs back in the 70s and sunny skies.

Expect a calm start to Thanksgiving week with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

A weak cold front is expected to sweep through the Concho Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing highs back into the 50s with lows in the 30s.

An active weather pattern is expected for the U.S Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. We could see scattered showers in the picture Wednesday causing some travel concerns for folks traveling across Texas.

Rain chances remain in the picture for Thanksgiving Day with highs back into the 60’s.

