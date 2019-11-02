KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday November 1, 2019

A weak and dry cold front will move through the Concho Valley tonight causing temperatures on Saturday to remain in the low 60s.

Sunday and Monday, a surge of moisture from the southeast will cause temperatures to warm into the 70’s along with increasing cloud cover.

Our next strong cold front will sweep through West Texas in the middle of next week bringing rain chances to the Concho Valley.

Weather models are in disagreement on the intensity of how much rain we’ll see, so keeping slight chances for storms from Tuesday evening through Thursday.

Highs will go from the 70’s to back into the 60’s.

Evening and nights will remain chilly for the next seven days with temperatures in the 40s and 50s