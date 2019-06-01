KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday May 31, 2019

San Angelo, Tx - ----FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ------

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

For the final time from me, - Make it a great weekend.