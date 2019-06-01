KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday May 31, 2019
San Angelo, Tx - ----FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ------
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
For the final time from me, - Make it a great weekend.
