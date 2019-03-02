KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday March 1, 2019

San Angelo, Tx - --------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS --------

Tonight

Patchy drizzle after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

