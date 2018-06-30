KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday June 29, 2018

San Angelo, Tx - Rain chances will hang around overnight into tomorrow with just slight chances. The heat builds in for the start of the new week before getting

-----FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS --------

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 75. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Independence Day

Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

