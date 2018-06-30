KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday June 29, 2018
San Angelo, Tx - Rain chances will hang around overnight into tomorrow with just slight chances. The heat builds in for the start of the new week before getting
-----FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS --------
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 75. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Independence Day
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Make it a great Saturday!
