KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Friday June 21, 2019

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90’s. Expect heat indices to range from 100°-102° if you out at the drag boat racing at Lake Nasworthy. It is definitely recommended to stay hydrated and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing if you are outdoors

As an upper low makes its way toward Texas, it will increase our chances of thunderstorms on Sunday. Slight storm chances will be lasting through Tuesday night of next week. It will also bring a slight cold front causing high temperatures to only reach the low 90’s for the start of next week.

From the middle of next week toward Friday, expect mostly sunny and dry conditions with high temperatures remaining in the mid 90’s.