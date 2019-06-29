KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Friday June 17, 2019

An upper level high will keep weather conditions quiet for the next couple of days. Temperatures will be warmer for Saturday with highs reaching about 96°.

We’ll see increasing rain chances going into Sunday evening lasting through Monday with a 20% chance of showers making their way into the Concho Valley.

The middle of next week will bring the potential for thunderstorms to flare up across Texas. Storm chances will increase for Wednesday and lasting through Independence Day. Weather models have been inconsistent on the timing and the location of the storms for next week so we are going with 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday.

From KSAN Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Ramirez

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Winds out of the SE at 5 mph. High: 96

Sunday – 20% chance of showers/light rain. SE winds at 5-10 mph. Low: 70°|High: 96°

Monday – 20% chance of showers/light rain. South winds at 10-15 mph. Low: 69°|High: 92

Tuesday – Partly cloudy. South winds at 10-15 mph. Low: 68°|High: 93°

Wednesday – 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. South winds at 10-15 mph. Low: 70°|High: 93°

Independence Day – 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds out the south between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Low: 70° |High: 91°

Friday – Mostly cloudy. Winds out of the south between 10-15 mph. Low: 68° |High: 94°