KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday July 26, 2019

Expect another cool night with temperatures in the 60’s. This weekend temperatures will be back around average with highs reaching 96° for Saturday and 97° for Sunday. As an area of high pressure sits off to the northwest, we are seeing moisture flow into west central Texas that is going to cause more humid conditions for the start of next week.

High temperatures will keep rising into the upper 90’s on Monday eventually hitting the 100 degree mark by the middle of next week.

A quiet weather pattern is expected through the next seven days. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to low 70’s.

