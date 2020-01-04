KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday January 3, 2020

Unfortunately, rain is not in the forecast in the Concho Valley for the next seven days.

However we’ll see two dry cold fronts that will keep temperatures around seasonal normals.

Heading into the weekend, expect sunny and pleasant conditions with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Monday morning, we’ll see increasing clouds with our next cold front sweeping through the Concho Valley.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with sunny skies.

Gradual warming will occur mid week with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 60s.

A end of week cold front will bring cooler temperatures back into the picture.