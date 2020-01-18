KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday January 17, 2020

Breaking News
KSAN Weather
A cold front will move in from the north gradually clearing skies through the night.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday, expect increasing cloud cover with highs only reaching the 50s. Temperatures at night will be cold dropping into the 30s.

Chilly temperatures are in store for through Tuesday with highs only reaching the 50s.

Gradual warming is expected by the middle of next with with increasing rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

