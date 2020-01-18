KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday January 17, 2020

A cold front will move in from the north gradually clearing skies through the night.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday, expect increasing cloud cover with highs only reaching the 50s. Temperatures at night will be cold dropping into the 30s.

Chilly temperatures are in store for through Tuesday with highs only reaching the 50s.

Gradual warming is expected by the middle of next with with increasing rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday.