KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday January 10, 2020

As a cold front moves through West Central Texas, temperatures will take a plunge into the 30s Friday night through Saturday morning.

A light rain/snow mix is possible stretching from the Big Country to the northern areas of the Concho Valley Saturday morning.

Highs Saturday will top out at 57° with sunny conditions.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with abrupt warming with temperatures back into the 70s.

Highs through the week will warm into the upper 70s.

Our next big cold front is expected next Wednesday/Thursday

