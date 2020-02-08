KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday February 7, 2020

Enjoy the warm spring-like temperatures while you can this weekend because our next cold front is expected to sweep through the Concho Valley Monday bringing highs back into the 50s.

This weekend, highs will warm into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Nightly temperatures will dip into the 30s. Dont forget your jacket if you are heading out!

Monday a cold front will move through the Concho Valley bringing chilly temperatures in the 50s. We could see some isolated showers Monday evening.

An upper level low will move toward west Texas from the west causing rain chances to remain in the picture for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s.

For the end of the work week, skies will clear out to sunny conditions with highs remaining in the 50s.

