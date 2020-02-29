KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday February 28, 2020

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will be breezy with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High will top out in the mid 70s.

Sunday high temperatures are expected to surpass the 80 degree mark with mostly cloudy conditions.

As an upper low pressure system approaches the south central U.S from the west, increasing rain chances are in the picture for Monday, Tuesday and potentially lasting until early Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

For the end of next work week, highs will once again become pleasant reaching the 70s with sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.