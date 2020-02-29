KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday February 28, 2020

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will be breezy with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High will top out in the mid 70s.

Sunday high temperatures are expected to surpass the 80 degree mark with mostly cloudy conditions.

As an upper low pressure system approaches the south central U.S from the west, increasing rain chances are in the picture for Monday, Tuesday and potentially lasting until early Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

For the end of next work week, highs will once again become pleasant reaching the 70s with sunny skies.