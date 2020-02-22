KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday February 21, 2020

Expect a warming trend for the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Cloud cover will stick around Saturday with breezy conditions with a high of 63º. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be warmer with highs reaching the 70s with party sunny skies.

A weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley Monday causing slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Next work week will consist of plenty of sunshine with another reinforcing cold front moving through the region by mid-week. Highs Wednesday will only reach the 50s.

Temperatures will warm back into the 60s by the end of next work week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.