KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday December 6, 2019

A pleasant weekend is expected with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 60s for Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer with highs reaching the 80s in some locations

Next week a strong weather system will move through the southeast U.S bringing colder temperatures to the Concho Valley with rain chances for Monday evening and Tuesday.

The cold front will move through Monday evening into Tuesday morning causing Tuesday’s highs to only reach the 50s.

Overnight temperatures could dip the the low 30s potentially falling below freezing.

The rest of next week will be calm with high temperatures warming back up into the upper 60s by the end of the week.