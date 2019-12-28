KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday December 27, 2019

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A pacific cold front is on the way to the Concho Valley and will bring rain and storm chances early Saturday morning.

Expect brief periods of rain and an occasional thunderstorm ahead of the front between the hours of 6-8 am.

Saturday afternoon, skies will clear out with overnight temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny with temperatures with the upper 50s and 60s.

New Year’s Eve, we’ll start to see increasing cloud cover with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

As we ring in 2020, skies will be overcast for the Concho Valley with increasing showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.