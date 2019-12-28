KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday December 27, 2019

A pacific cold front is on the way to the Concho Valley and will bring rain and storm chances early Saturday morning.

Expect brief periods of rain and an occasional thunderstorm ahead of the front between the hours of 6-8 am.

Saturday afternoon, skies will clear out with overnight temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny with temperatures with the upper 50s and 60s.

New Year’s Eve, we’ll start to see increasing cloud cover with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

As we ring in 2020, skies will be overcast for the Concho Valley with increasing showers for Wednesday and Thursday.