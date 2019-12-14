KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday December 13, 2019

Warm temperatures and sunny skies is the case this weekend! Highs could make it into the 80s in some locations.

Winds Saturday will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be warmer topping out at 84 degrees with sunny skies remaining.

Overnight lows this weekend will chill into the low 40s.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the Concho Valley Monday causing highs to only reach the 50s. Overnight lows will drop below the freezing mark Monday night and Tuesday.

The first half of next week will remain sunny with chilly temperatures. However, gradual warming is expected through the middle of the week.

The next weather system is expected to impact the Concho Valley next Thursday and Friday with increasing clouds. We could see some rain potential for our eastern counties.