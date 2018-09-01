KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday August 31, 2018
Dry weekend ahead, but rain chances increasing to start off new week.
San Angelo, Tx - Friday was another hot day across the Concho Valley, with high temperatures once again reaching the upper 90s. We'll see another hot day for Saturday and a semi-hot day for Sunday before tropical moisture works in bringing a daily chance of rain, cloudier skies, and below average temperatures for the first half of next week. Right now Wednesday looks like the wettest day, but a lot could still change. Stay tuned. Amounts could total 1-2 inches in spots.
------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -------
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Labor Day
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Make it a great weekend!
More Stories
-
The weekend should remain hot and dry, but rain chances are…
-
Another hot day is on the way for Thursday, but rain chances look…
-
Temperatures once again got into the upper 90s on Tuesday with mainly…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.