KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday August 31, 2018

San Angelo, Tx - Friday was another hot day across the Concho Valley, with high temperatures once again reaching the upper 90s. We'll see another hot day for Saturday and a semi-hot day for Sunday before tropical moisture works in bringing a daily chance of rain, cloudier skies, and below average temperatures for the first half of next week. Right now Wednesday looks like the wettest day, but a lot could still change. Stay tuned. Amounts could total 1-2 inches in spots.

------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -------

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Labor Day

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Make it a great weekend!