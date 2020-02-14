KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – February 13, 2020

Valentine’s Day will start off chilly in the morning hours with cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon, skies will clear to sunny skies with highs reaching 60° in some locations across the Concho Valley.

Valentine’s Day evening will be chilly with clear skies with temperatures in the 40s.

A big warm up is in store for the Concho Valley heading into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Warming will continue for next Monday with highs reaching the 80s!

Our next strong cold front will sweep through West Texas next Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain chances mid-week.

With next week’s big weather system, portions of West Texas could get some wintry precipitation.

So far, most weather models are keeping surface temperatures in the Concho Valley above freezing (>32°) However, as winter weather forecasts change this far out, we will have to closely keep an eye on the situation.