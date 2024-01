A late night dust storm signaled the arrival of those overnight high winds. As wind advisories came into effect, they will remain in place until Friday 9 AM CST.

Temperatures leveled out in the 50s after an impressive day in the lower 70s. Winds could drop temperatures back down into the 30s but there is a strong possibility that dusty conditions could hold lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow a slow sink into the 30s will kick off the weekend of very cold weather.