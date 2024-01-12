With sunset finally hitting the 6 PM CST mark another light patch of dusty made for hazy conditions into the evening.

Despite the increase in air particulate, temperatures sank faster than the normal rate this time of year making for an average warmup for tomorrow’s mid 60s.

As lows drop into the lower 30s tonight, the cold weather is here as early as Saturday night into the upper teens.

Severe cold weather preparations are encouraged while State and power officials assure Texans they will remain safe and to limit outdoor activities for a few days during these colder conditions.