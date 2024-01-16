Today marks the 4th day in a row of below freezing temperatures and tonight will be no different.

As a massive winter storm slowly barrels across the nation, the impacts are felt as far south as the Concho Valley.

Daytime heating struggled to break the freezing mark in the low 30s from those overnight lows of 12°F, but the wind chill dropped ambient temperatures well into the single digits.

Tomorrow shaping up to be a much warmer day in the 50s as ranges return to average for this time of year, but the break will be small as another massive winter storm is making its way onshore from the west.