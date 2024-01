Powerful thunderstorms and impressive rain showers awoke West Texans under a downpour leading to .25″ of rain in some regions.

High winds followed keeping highs in the 50s while high wind advisories went into effect until Tuesday morning at 6AM CST.

Winds out of the west were recorded up to 40 mph in some areas and will be taking much of that cloud cover with it.

Tonight skies will clear up as lows make their return to near freezing levels before a much more warm week into the 70s.