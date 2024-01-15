After a weekend of cold temperatures and impressive .25″ of snowfall across the region, the Concho Valley remains under a wind chill advisory until 9AM CST.

With higher demand for energy ERCOT has issues another power conservation notice due to the below freezing temperatures and cold winds.

Clear skies aid in the frigid conditions as the middle of the week seems to provide a glimpse of warmer weather.

For now monitoring these dangerously cold conditions is priority as West Texas will remain cold for the next few days.