West Texans were greeted with a snowy and cold wakeup on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day as we remember and reflect on what he stood for and his message of equal rights.

The gradual warmup allowed for much of the snow to melt as temperatures pushed back up but not above freezing. The Concho Valley stayed locked in below freezing temperatures all day and by evening was already back down into the teens with a wind chill to match.

Conditions are forecast to get so cold a wind chill advisory is in effect from Monday 9PM CST to 9AM CST Tuesday morning as the ambient temperatures is cooled by about 10°F making regions fall into the single digit.

With tomorrow being the last cold day for a while it will be one more full day of cold weather before things warm up into the mid 50s by Wednesday.