With a long week of anticipated cold temperatures, the weather leading up to it has by nothing short of dynamic.

Impressive rain, highs in the 70s with freezing temperatures to match, this weekend could be shaping up for a strong winter storm that could plunge the Concho Valley into the single digits.

As high winds continue to push a strong dust storm over the region, winds die down tonight as lows will hold onto some daytime heating for a Saturday in the 60s.