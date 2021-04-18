KSAN 2021 Storm Team Severe Weather Special

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Concho Valley is no stranger to gusty winds. During Rodeo Season those gusty winds can take off with the Texas staple, your cowboy hat. Chief Meteorologist Jay Martin and Meteorologist Kris Boone use some informal science practices to determine just how much wind your hat can handle.

One leaf-blower and a handheld anemometer, a device that measures winds speeds, was all that we needed to gain some preliminary data. A well fitted cowboy hat withstood winds of nearly 60 mph as long as the winds didn't get under the brim of the hat. If winds were able to hit the underside of the hat on the brim, the hat was gone in wind speeds as low as 20 mph. Several attempts drew the same three conclusions to help you keep your hat secured.