KSAN 2021 Storm Team Severe Weather Special

KSAN Weather

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

49° / 45°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 45°

Monday

72° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 72° 49°

Tuesday

65° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 38°

Wednesday

62° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 62° 46°

Thursday

64° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 55°

Friday

80° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 80° 55°

Saturday

79° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 79° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
49°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

48°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
48°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
2%
56°
Clear

San Angelo

49°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.