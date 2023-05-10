A cool and cloudy start as temperatures and dewpoints kept things wet this morning.

Winds from the south will continue to produces favorable conditions for increased cloud cover and additional amounts of that much needed rain for the area.

Highs today touched up into the 90s as those clouds burned off allowing for a gentle warm up for this second week of May.

Tonight expect the pattern of afternoon to overnight thunderstorms across the region as lows drop down into the upper 60s with those southerly winds keep us warm through the evening.