Cloudy and humid wrapping up this Friday morning.

Light winds kept things warm and cloudy priming the atmosphere for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding across the region.

Highs slowly crept up into the 90s but tonight and upper level front pushes over the Concho Valley dropping lows into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow more continued rain showers as highs only tip the 70 mark as this system is slated to stay over Texas for the next couple days.