Cloudier skies and warmer temperatures to start out the last Wednesday of April as a developing low pressure system moving across northern Texas brings with it warmer conditions to the Concho Valley.

Severe weather watches have been issued for parts of eastern Texas this afternoon as highs come in at the lower 90s.

Tonight expect those clouds to clear out as conditions cool off near the lower 50s.

Tomorrow expect another beautiful day as some of those clouds work their way back in as highs creep back up into the mid 80s.