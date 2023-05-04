Strong southerly winds over the Rocky Mountains continues to move over the Concho Valley mixing with warmer and drier air, producing those all day rain showers and thunderstorms across our area. Highs will get up into the upper 80s to lower 90s in some parts as those winds continue to stay out of the south

Tonight expect those clouds to push out with an isolated rain shower or two off the the East as lows get down into the upper 60s for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow cloudier conditions will push out with sunnier skies and sustained southerly winds, letting temperatures shoot up into the upper 90s if not the 1st triple digit day of the year.