Cold northerly winds make their way over the Concho Valley following a fast moving cold front producing high winds up to 35 MPH. With it a lot of cloud cover with a chance for an isolated rain shower.

As temperatures drop from the mid 80s down to the lower 40s, winds will continue to blow out of the northwest for a majority of the afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight expect winds to help drop those temperatures down as cloud cover will still be quick moving as well as dry setting up for a more cool day but still a bit breezy as make our way on to May.