Hot week to continue, Keeping an eye on Labor Day rain chances (TUE. 8/28)

San Angelo, Tx - HOT AND SUNNY WETAHER TO CONTINUE THROUGH WORK WEEK

I know I have sounded like a broken record this week, with the same song every day, just a different verse, but there is a scientific reason for that!

Flow in the jet stream has kept any sort of upper level storm systems far to our north, near the Midwest. A weak high pressure system has been strong enough to squash storm chances, but not strong enough to bring excessive heat like what we saw in July. Without anything to move them, we are stuck with basically unchanging weather through the week. Highs around 99, lows around 75, and plenty of sunshine to boot!

LABOR DAY CHANGES??

Until we can move the current set up, things stay the same. Our first chance to move that set up appears to be coming around labor day. The high pressure in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere to our west will ease off and move more to the east combining with another upper level high pressure system currently over the Eastern U.S. That means that tropical moisture will be able to sneak into the Concho Valley.

With more moisture in place, an isolated shower or two will be possible. One model wants to bring in a good chunk of tropical energy too, so we'll keep our eyes on the models very closely through the week to see if we can raise those rain chances.

POTENTIAL TO MAKE HISTORY?

Back in the Concho Valley, if we are off on the numbers just a little bit, we could pop into the top 10 hottest summers by number of 100 degree days. Currently, 2018 has seen 47 days in the triple digits, which places us at 11th overall.

Tack on two more days and we would pop into the top 10 on record. There's not a lot of wiggle room between a high of 99 and a high of 100, so stay tuned.

PLANNING YOUR WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, expect almost the same day weather-wise that we saw on Tuesday, that means highs in the upper 90s (with some triple digits) and winds out of the southeast at about 10-15mph. Send extra water for the kids' walk home.

-Chief Meteorologist Josh Johns