Heavy rainfall and below average temperatures on the way for the Concho Valley

The cold front expected to come through the Concho Valley.

Here in the Concho Valley, we have been seeing record heat, dry conditions, and little to any rain fall over our summer months. However, some changes are on the way for us as be begin September and many of us are going to gladly welcome the changes ahead.

The upper level set up

The upper level atmosphere is expected to change over the next couple of hours, which will allow cooler air and precipitation to enter into the Concho Valley. A upper level low will move over the four corners region of the United States by Wednesday evening. As a result, this will allow a cold front at the surface to push through San Angelo between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday early morning. As the front pushes through, we can expect heavy rainfall and colder air behind it. This depends on how soon it makes its presence over our region. With heavy moisture in the upper atomosphere and enough lift, we can expect some heavy rainfall over the Concho Valley in the next three days.

Rainfall totals expected through Thursday.

The results of the cold front passage

Not only will the cold front bring below average temperatues for the Concho Valley, but also we could see some well needed rainfall. The Euro model expects the cold front to bring between 2 to 4 inches between Tuesday and Thursday for many of our counties. Some of our counties may even see a total of 5 inches of rain over the same period. Even though this is some well needed rain for us, we could see some hazardous conditions like localized flooding. We want to remind our viewers to stay weather aware in any weather condition. Also, never drive through flooded roads. Always remember to turn around and don’t drown! By Friday, we will see rainfall chances decrease a bit but still remain possible for our area into the weekend.

Effects of the cold front on temperatures across Texas on Thursday.

Effects on temperatures

Temperatures behind the cold front will be well below average for this time of year. The cold front will bring fall like temperatues here, with some cold morning lows. Wednesday may see a 20 point drop in temperatures from the lower 90s to the lower 70s. Winds will pick up with the cold front passage, which allows temperatures to be quite cooler during the day. Expect mostly cloudy conditions for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday which will help keep temperatures in the lower 70s. Morning lows will be greatly affected by the cold front passage, seeing a 10 degree drop with lows in the lower 60s into the weekend. Not only will it be cooler here in the Concho Valley, but also all of Texas will be experiencing these below average temperatures.

After Thursday, temperatures are expected to increase from the lower 70s to the 80s. By this weekend, there is still a chance of some lingering rainfall and cooler temperatures. So, if you love the season of fall, you will enjoy the next couple of days here in the Concho Valley.