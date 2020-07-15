Comet NEOWISE visible from July 13 to July 19. This graphic is not to scale, and approximates the viewing angle change of the comet over the July 13-19 period.

Have you heard about the comet that will be visible in the night sky this week? Its name is NEOWISE, named after the satellite that discovered it earlier this year.

NEOWISE is currently passing by earth this week and will be visible in the night sky until Sunday, July 19. The best time to spot the comet is about an hour after sunset.

The comet will appear low on the northwest horizon, and increase in viewing angle as the week goes on. The best viewing conditions are areas that are away from city light pollution, and have minimal obstructions on the horizon.

If you happen to capture any pictures of the comet, we would love it if you would share them with us.