KSAN Weather Blog: Winter storm expected to impact the Concho Valley

A winter storm is expected to bring a winter mix and snow to the Concho Valley before the end of 2020.

This week we are expecting a winter storm to move through the Lone Star State. This system will bring the potential for a winter mix and even snow to the Concho Valley.

The storm system will start out with some much needed rain, and maybe even a few thunderstorms across the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Then, as a cold front pushes through the area, we will start to see a transition from rain, to a winter mix and eventually over to snow.

There are a lot of complexities to this system. There are a few things that we know about this system, and a few things that we do not yet know about it. Let me break down a little of what we do and do not know.

Here is what we know:

-All of our weather guidance points to this being a strong system.

-There looks to be substantial moisture with this system. This is good news for shower chances and drought improvement.

-A cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area.

-Rain will likely change over to a winter mix and snow, with some areas potentially seeing enough accumulation to cause travel impacts.

What we do NOT know (yet):

-How much snowfall we will see.

-How much of the area will see travel impacts

The things that we do not know yet, are highly dependent upon timing and placement of the system. Right now, it is too early to get a good track on the system, we will have a better idea in the days to follow.

Now, the timing for the front looks to be during the day on Wednesday, with cold air to follow through later in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday night, is when we expect the coldest air to push into the area, with a transition over to snow.

Snowfall amounts at this time are unknown, because our weather models are not consistent with each other. This means that our guidance is telling us that snowfall totals could range anywhere from really small amounts, to unlikely large amounts.

This is not a forecast. These are the differences in the snowfall potential totals between the European model and the American model. This is why it is difficult to say just how much snowfall we could see. (Slide the arrows left and right to see the difference in each image.)

These things will start to become more clear in the next 1-2 days. By then, we should have a much more clear picture of what to expect from this system.

For now, expect some much needed rain showers and maybe a few storms Tuesday night, into Wednesday. Then, a transition to winter weather, and eventually snow Wednesday night. With accumulations in some areas that could lead to travel impacts.

We will keep you updated with the latest on this storm in the days and hours to come.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers

