KSAN Weather Blog: San Angelo receives record setting snowfall

On Sunday January 10, 2021 San Angelo received 3.8″ of snowfall. This snowfall set a new daily snowfall record for January 10. The old record stood at 1.6″ on January 10, 1973.

The highest daily snowfall total on record for San Angelo is 10.0″ on January 16, 1919. With the snowiest January on record being January of 1926, with a monthly snowfall total of 13.0″.

Already this winter season we have seen a total of 5.8″ of snow in San Angelo. This surpasses our average seasonal snowfall of 2.9″. However, it is certainly not the most snow that we have seen here in San Angelo.

Our record snowiest winter season stands at 17.3″ in 1918-1919. The top five snowiest winter seasons on record for San Angelo are as follows:

1) 1918-1919 with 17.3″

2) 1972-1973 with 13.5″

3) 1923-1924 with 13.0″ *

4) 1925-1926 with 13.0″ *

5) 1946-1947 with 11.5″

*The 1923-1924 and the 1925-1926 seasons technically tide for 3rd place, but for this ranking I choose to rank the season that happened first as higher.

Now a winter season is defined as the period from December – February, therefore the time period encompasses two calendar years. Now the top 10 snowiest calendar years in San Angelo are as follows:

1) 1926 with 15.0″

2) 1918 with 14.0″

3) 1973 with 13.5″

4) 1924 with 13.0″

5) 1947 with 11.5″

6) 1919 with 10.8″

7) 1978 with 10.8″

8) 1968 with 10.2″

9) 1944 with 9.0″

10) 1985 with 8.8″

With only 3.8″ of snow so far in 2021 (Note that for the New Year’s event, only a trace amount of snowfall fell early on the morning of Jan. 1.) and only 5.8″ so far this season, we have a little ways to go before we break into the top 10 years or top 5 seasons. Yet, the 2021 winter season is not over with yet, and it is already off to an interesting start.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers

