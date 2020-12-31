KSAN Weather Blog: NYE winter storm to impact the Concho Valley

A winter storm is beginning to move into the Concho Valley this evening. Bringing the potential for snow for many places in the Concho Valley.

Already, many of our communities have fallen into the 30s this evening. Even places like Sterling City, Barnhart, and Ozona have reached or flirted with freezing.

Some snow has already started falling in Big Lake, and will likely soon be falling in Barnhart and Sterling City. Over the next several hours we will start to see more moisture work across the Concho Valley, with temperatures falling near or below freezing.

Rain will likely start to mix with sleet and snow, as we go into the early morning hours. A winter storm warning goes into effect at midnight, for Sterling, Coke, Irion, Tom Green, Crockett, Schleicher and Sutton counties. With a winter storm watch to go into effect at 6 AM for Runnels, Concho, and McCulloch.

There is a good chance that we will see high snowfall amounts over western parts of the Concho Valley. We will continue to hold the forecast for the region at 2-6″, with 6″ being the high-end scenario.

There is a chance that portions of Crockett, Irion, and Sterling counties pick up 6″ or more of snow by the time the system is done. For the rest of the area, 2-4″ looks reasonable, with some localized areas picking up more.

With temperatures likely not making it much above freezing on Thursday, we will likely see snow showers throughout much of the day. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions across parts of the Concho Valley.

Here are all the latest details in the forecast from 10 PM. I will bring updates to this blog in the morning, as things continue to evolve.

