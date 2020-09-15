KSAN Weather Blog: Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall along the central Gulf Coast

10:00 PM Update:
Hurricane Sally is still a category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph.
Location: 90 miles E of the Mouth of the Mississippi River
Winds: 100 mph
Pressure: 986 mb
Moving: WNW at 3 mph

The 2020 Hurricane Season has been jam packed with storms. Yet, here we are with another category 2 hurricane approaching the gulf coast.

Hurricane Sally quickly became a category 2 storm Monday morning. Currently sitting just 90 miles East of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The storm has 100 mph winds, and a central pressure of 986 mb. This storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall somewhere between Biloxi, MS and east of Mobile, AL.

This storm is expected to be a slow mover, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the area. The greatest impacts with this storm will likely be flooding, storm surge, and wind damage.

