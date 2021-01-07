KSAN Weather Blog: Another chance for winter weather in The Concho Valley

You have probably already heard talk about the chance for snow, or seen the snowflake icon pop-up in your weather app. It is true that this weekend brings a chance for some winter weather, but it will likely not be anything like what we saw last week.

Now that I am off my soap box about weather apps, let’s get back to the forecast at hand. There is a chance that we could see some snow and rain on Sunday. Right now, confidence in this system is low, mainly because there is not a clear idea on what the track of the system will be.

Currently there are two scenarios that could take place with this system. The first being a northern track system, and the second being a southern track.

The northern track would take the low pressure center to our north, or near I-20. This would result in more rain for much of the Concho Valley and less snow.

The southern tack would take the low south of I-10. This scenario would result in snow for a good portion of the Concho Valley.

It is still very unclear which way the system will actually track, but for now the best thinking is that The Big Country, and some of our northern counties could see some snow on Sunday. While, the rest of us see primarily rain, with some snow mixed in.

This is very much a stay tuned and stay updated type of event for us here in the Concho Valley. Things can and will change, so please stay up to date.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers

