KSAN Storm Team web weather update – Sunday, June 7, 2020

After another hot day on Sunday, we will experience more hot weather on Monday. Highs on Monday are likely to soar towards records.

A heat advisory is in effect starting Monday at 1 PM and lasting until 8 PM Monday for Crockett, Irion, Sterling, Coke, and Tom Green counties. The hot conditions on Monday will create a situation where heat illnesses will be possible.

Also, Tropical Storm Christobal made landfall shortly after 5 PM on Sunday in southeast Louisiana. The storm had sustained winds of 50 MPH and a pressure of 992 mb during the time of landfall.

