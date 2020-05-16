KSAN Storm Team web weather update – Saturday, May 16, 2020

Cooler today thanks to an area of showers that stayed off to the northeast and over the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Those winds from the northeast kept us into the lower 80s and upper 70s across the Concho Valley.

Rain totals from yesterday's storms were about half an inch to an inch in most places. San Angelo saw .83, Ballinger .40, and Mason 1.06. That brings us up to 1.23 inches for the month of May and just little over two and a half inches above average for this time of year.