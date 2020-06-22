KSAN Storm Team web weather – Sunday, June 21, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures got into the 100’s today, after starting out in the upper 70’s this morning. It is likely that we will do the same again tomorrow.

As we go into the rest of our Sunday evening, temperatures will remain warm with mostly cloudy conditions across the area. The clouds will stick with us overnight, providing for another warm night.

On Monday, we will once again surpass the 100° mark in many of our communities with Mostly Sunny conditions. Even though Monday will be another scorcher, there is a chance that we could see a break from the heat later this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.