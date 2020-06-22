KSAN Storm Team web weather – Sunday, June 21, 2020

Temperatures got into the 100’s today, after starting out in the upper 70’s this morning. It is likely that we will do the same again tomorrow.

As we go into the rest of our Sunday evening, temperatures will remain warm with mostly cloudy conditions across the area. The clouds will stick with us overnight, providing for another warm night.

On Monday, we will once again surpass the 100° mark in many of our communities with Mostly Sunny conditions. Even though Monday will be another scorcher, there is a chance that we could see a break from the heat later this week.