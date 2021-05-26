KSAN Storm Team Weather – Wednesday, May 26, 2021

We have seen a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs in the low 90s across much of our area. Then, rain chances are on the rise once again as we head into the weekend.

Thursday brings another partly cloudy day with highs in the low 90s. Then, Friday night could bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms across the region.

Our holiday weekend looks to feature partly cloudy conditions with a couple of chances of isolated thunderstorms. The best chance for some showers and thunderstorms looks to come on Monday.

Next week will bring more clouds and chances for thunderstorms. Clouds and rain should help keep temperatures below average through much of next week.