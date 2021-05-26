KSAN Storm Team Weather – Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Weather

Concho Valley Radar

Texas Radar

Temperatures

Dewpoints

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 72°

Thursday

96° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 70°

Friday

85° / 63°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 73% 85° 63°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 82° 67°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 86° 66°

Monday

83° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
83°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
94°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
90°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
89°

We have seen a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs in the low 90s across much of our area. Then, rain chances are on the rise once again as we head into the weekend.

Thursday brings another partly cloudy day with highs in the low 90s. Then, Friday night could bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms across the region.

Our holiday weekend looks to feature partly cloudy conditions with a couple of chances of isolated thunderstorms. The best chance for some showers and thunderstorms looks to come on Monday.

Next week will bring more clouds and chances for thunderstorms. Clouds and rain should help keep temperatures below average through much of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

81°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.