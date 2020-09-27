KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday September 27, 2020

We see temperatures in the upper 90s this afternoon with clear skies. The clear skies helped the temperatures rise, some places may reach 100 degrees for a high today.

The winds help keep things comfortable for those of you that are spending your time outside today. Winds will continue to pick up tonight,seeing gusts of 30 miles per hour for some areas. This will open up the door for the cold front from Canada to pass through here early Monday morning.

There is a wind advisory in effect for our area until Monday September 28, 2020 at 7:00 am. Some counties may experience some blowing dust. We remind our viewers to remain weather aware at all times. Also, make sure to tune in to KSAN News at 10 to get your full weather for the upcoming week.